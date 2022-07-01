Hyderabad: Man in inebriated state dies by suicide in Borabanda

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a man under the influence of alcohol died by suicide in his residence in Borabanda after fighting with his wife.

According to a police complaint, P Mohan came home in a drunken state on Thursday night and picked a fight with his wife, Ramanamma. She called her brother Ramana, who lives on the same lane, for help. As Mohan continued to create a nuisance until 2 am, his wife and two sons aged 18 and 12, left the house and stayed in Ramana’s house for the night.

In the early hours of the next morning, Ramanamma returned with her sons to find Mohan sleeping on the balcony. She locked herself and her children in a room to sleep. After a while, she left the room to find that Mohan had hung himself from the ceiling with one of her sarees.

Ramanamma and her elder son, Sai Kiran, cut down Mohan from the ceiling and immediately sought medical help. But there was no staff present at the nearby clinic, at which point they took him to the Neelima hospital. Doctors did not admit him because of his low pulse rate.

He was then rushed to ESI hospital in Erragadda where he was pronounced dead on arrival.