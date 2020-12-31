Hyderabad: Man jumps off metro track, injured

Hyderabad: An unidentified man in his late twenties was injured after he allegedly jumped off the metro rail track at Tarnaka metro station on Wednesday night, the police said.

According to Osmania University police, the man was mentally unstable and tried to attempt suicide.

According to the sources, police said, “The man entered the metro station and got on to the rail track. The staff noticed him immediately chased after him following which the man tried to escape by walking faster and then jumped from the tracks.”

He was shifted to the nearby hospital, where he is being treated.

Police are investigating the case. Further details are awaited.