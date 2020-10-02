Hyderabad: Man kidnaps one-year-old girl; held

Hyderabad: The Gopalapuram police (Secundrabad) on Thrusday arrested a man on charges of kidnapping a one-year-old girl. The police also rescued the infant safely from the suspect.

According to the police, the man arrested was D. Shankar (26), a plumber from Ambedkar Nagar in Boduppal had allegedly kidnapped Sahithi, the infant from her mother K. Deena, who is a beggar from near the Secunderabad Railway Station.

The girl was kidnapped by her friends who friend who came to meet her at the Railway station. Deena, the child’s mother along with her children were going to Punjab to meet her husband Raju.

At the station Deena left her children with Shankar and Ajay as she wanted to change her clothes. After which Shankar ran away with the girl.

After which Ajay and Deena, approached the Gopalapuram police, and booked a kidnap case and started searching for the infant. All the police stations were alerted.

While police teams were searching, the Medipally police caught Shankar moving suspiciously with the girl at Boduppal in the night.

On being questioned, he tried to escape from the spot. He was taken into custody and shifted to the Medipally police station, where he confessed to kidnapping the child.

The Medipally police immediately informed the Gopalapuram police, who took Shankar into custody and safely handed over the baby to her mother. Officials said they are investigating the reason for the kidnap.