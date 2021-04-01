Hyderabad: Man killed in car crash; friend flees post, arrested

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old died and his friend was injured when the car they were traveling in crashed into a road’s median near the HITEX arch at Madhapur here on Friday.

The victim was identified as Vishwa Tej (26) from Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, while his friend who was injured was identified as M Indrajith Varma. Both were close friends and students of a private college here. Varma, who was sitting beside the deceased, fled the spot without intimation to either police or ambulance though his friend was severely injured.

According to police, they were proceeding towards Madhapur from Jubilee Hills in a car driven by Tej, who was reportedly in an inebriated condition. When they reached near the HITEX arch, the car which allegedly was driven fast went out of control and crashed into the road median .

The Cyberabad police on Thursday arrested Indrajith Varma, on charges of instigating Teja to drive in an inebriated condition. He was booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. A case was booked and subsequently Varma, was nabbed and produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

According to the police, both had consumed alcohol together and Teja drove the car with Varma allowing him to drive while under the influence of alcohol. This amounted to abetment to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, they said.

The Cyberabad Traffic Police has appealed to the public to introspect and start behaving responsibly while driving any vehicle on public roads in view of road safety. Citizens have been urged to not encourage drunk driving at all for any reason whatsoever.