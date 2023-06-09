Hyderabad: Man kills brother-in-law during argument in Moinbagh

Hyderabad: A businessman was hacked to death by his brother-in-law and some other persons at Moinbagh in Old City on Friday afternoon.

The murder led to commotion in the area.

The victim, Nayeem got married four years ago and the family lived in Moinbagh under Santoshnagar police station limits.

An argument broke out between Nayeem and his brother-in-law, Sufi, at the former’s home on Friday following which the group attacked him with knives.

Sufi also attacked Nayeem’s family who attempted to rescue him. However, Nayeem died on the spot due to heavy bleeding.

The Santoshnagar police arrived on the spot and initiated an investigation. Special teams have been formed to arrest Sufi.

Senior police officials who visited the site said that family issues between Nayeem and his in-laws might have led to the murder.