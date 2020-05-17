Hyderabad: Man from old city attempts suicide at CM camp office

Hyderabad: Sensation prevailed near Telangana Chief Minister’s camp office at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday after noon, after a man from old city attempted a self immolation bid.

However the alert police have foiled the attempt and took the person into custody.

42 year old Mohammed Nazeeruddin, who belongs to Malakpet area on Sunday reached near Pragathi Bhavan at Begumpet, he suddenly took out a 2 litre kerosene bottle and poured upon his body and tried to immolate self. But the alert police security foiled the attempt and took him into custody.

During investigation, police came to know that Nazeeruddin runs a footwear shop in Chanchalguda area of old city, he is debt ridden and failed to pay the house rent for the past two months.

” I am Depressed over the continuous lockdown and there is no income nor business is running, I am having 4 lakhs debts which I could not pay it back” said Nazeeruddin.

However he was shifted to Panjagutta police station for further investigation and a case has been registered against him.

