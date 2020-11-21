Hyderabad: Man posing as Indian Army Major arrested by police

Hyderabad: Sleuths of Commissioner’s task force team on Saturday arrested a pseudo Indian Army Major who was allegedly cheating bridal families.

Police Commissioner Hyderabad, Anjani Kumar on Saturday informed that Mudavath Srinu Naik aka Srinivas Chowhan a native of Sainikpuri, Jawahar Nagar Medchal District.

He is in habit of maintaining luxurious life. To gain easy money illegally he obtained Aadhar card on the name of Srinivas Chowhan, with fake date of birth 27-08-1986 (instead of 12-07-1979) and he poses himself as Indian Army officer.

He informed to his family members that he got job as Major in Indian Army and they believed his words.

To believe him as an Army officer, he procured Army ID Card on the name of M.S. Chauhan, purchased Army dress, caps, shoes, monograms, Award badges, Toy pistols, etc and got photos by wearing Indian Army Dress posted his passport size photos in Army Uniform in social media.

He studied upto 9th Class, and then obtained distance education certificates upto Post-Graduation. In the year 2002 he got married with Amrutha Devi (Superintendent in DMHO, Guntur) and his son M. Nikhil Singh Chowhan is studying Intermediate 2nd Year

He obtained fake education certificate of M.Tech (Environmental Engineering) of CMJ University, Meghalaya.

He is impersonating as Major in Indian Army, introducing himself as graduate from National Defence Academy, Pune, Maharashtra State and working as Major in Indian Army, Hyderabad Range.

He poses himself as un married person and working as Major in Indian Army, with the help of marriage Bureau he cheated nearly 17 persons on false promises to marry various persons and collected nearly Rs 6,61,02,000/- (Six crore sixty-one lakh two thousand rupees)

With the cheating amount he purchased cars, flats and other luxurious items.

The police have recovered Dummy Pistols, Army Dress, Fake Army ID Card and other documents.