Hyderabad: Man sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for raping girl

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old man who was booked under the POCSO Act for raping minor girl has been sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment.

Nampally Session’s Judge Court while hearing the case that was registered against the man in 2017 found him guilty of rape and criminal intimidation. The court has also slapped a fine of Rs. 12000 on the accused.

As per the details of the case, the man who was victim’s neighbour raped her on 20th June 2017 at her residence located at Saidabad. The matter came to light when the girl informed her ordeal to childline workers.

After receiving the complaint, police had registered a case under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and arrested the accused.