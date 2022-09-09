Hyderabad: Man sentenced to 20 yrs in jail for raping minor

Hyderabad: A local court here on Thursday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl.

The accused identified as 52-year-old Mohammed Chotu was also ordered to pay a fine of Rs 1000. It is to be noted that the case dates back to November 2021, when the victim along with her mother and uncle was sleeping on the Nampally footpath. The accused is said to be the victim’s uncle’s friend.

At midnight Chotu placed the victim in his lap, kissed her, and inserted his private part into the victim. The victim began shouting which woke her uncle up. The two labourers got into an argument, following which the patrolling team registered a case.

The victim was produced in the court on Thursday, and the judge found him guilty and charged him under the POCSO Act of 2012 and section 376 of the IPC for rape.