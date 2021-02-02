Hyderabad: Man sentenced to seven years imprisonment for sexual assault of minor

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old man was sentenced to seven years of imprisonment on Tuesday for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in 2016 in the pretext of marriage.

According to the police, the accused identified as Ganaji Srinath (32) a carpenter, is a resident of Kolthuru village in Shamirpet located in the outskirts of the city. The accused had a love affair with the girl belonging to the same village.

The police officials stated that on 17 December 2016, he took the girl to Siddipet after promising to marry her but sexually assaulted her. Next morning the girl escaped from the spot and came back to her village.

Later, the victim with her parents lodged a complaint with the police following which the police registered a case under section 376, 366-A, 342 of the IPC and 3 & 4 of POCSO Act.

During the trial on Tuesday, the additional court judge, R. Raghunath Reddy delivered the verdict and sentenced the accused to seven years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs. 25000.