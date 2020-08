Hyderabad: A man sustained injuries after he was stabbed following a row over a banner of Eid Mubarak. The incident occurred at Tappa Chabutra, Hyderabad.

Inspector Santosh Kumar told that there was a row between Sohail and Ahmed over Eid Mubarak banner.

Ahmed stabbed Sohail accusing him of damaging the banner. Sohail is undergoing treatment and his condition is said to be stable.

Police have registered a case and investigations are on.

Source: Siasat news