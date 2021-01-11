Hyderabad: Man stabbed to death in Rajendra Nagar

Hyderabad: A man in his mid-20s was stabbed to death by three men in Rajendra Nagar on Sunday night. This incident was reported less than 24 hours after a body was found in a suitcase in Rajendra Nagar police limit.

As per media reports, the deceased has been identified as Mohammed Khaleel and was a resident of MM Pahadi, Rajendra Nagar.

According to the police, video footage that captured the crime showed three men chasing Khaleel around 11.45 pm near pillar no. 248 of the PVNR expressway, and attacked him with a knife and stones. The victim succumbed to his injuries and died on the spot.

People who filmed the incident on their mobile did not dare to stop them, as they had weapons with them, police said.

Shamshabad DCP, N Prakash Reddy has formed a special team to nab the killers and Khaleel’s body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for an autopsy.