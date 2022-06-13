Hyderabad: Man threatens hunger strike, demands Nupur Sharma’s arrest

Hyderabad: A city-based social activist threatened to sit on an indefinite hunger strike if the police fail to immediately arrest suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma following her derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

Mir Ahmed Ali, a local social worker working with a political party in a video statement demanded the TRS government immediately arrest Nupur Sharma and BJP Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh who made disrespectful remarks against the Ajmer Sharif shrine recently.

“I appeal to the government to arrest Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal, T Raja Singh and all others who are regularly making derogatory statements and hurting sentiments of the Muslim community,” he demanded.

Ahmed Ali further threatened to say that if the government and the Telangana police fail to act immediately and arrest those resorting to hate speeches and vitiating the peaceful atmosphere of Telangana he will sit on a hunger strike from June 15.

“Across the Telangana, we will pitch tents in front of every mosque, and public place and sit on a hunger strike until these hate spreaders are arrested and put in jail. Their presence outside is a threat to the social fabric and peace in the country,” Ahmed Ali said.

He added that Hyderabad Police Commissioner, C V Anand should immediately act and arrest T Raja Singh for his remarks against the Ajmer Sharif shrine and keep him under check.