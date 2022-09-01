Hyderabad: Man to serve two-year jail term for abducting minor

The accused, Namala Babu was also tried under section 18(1)(E) of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 1st September 2022 6:31 pm IST

Hyderabad: A local court here on Thursday handed a two-year jail term to a man in a case of abduction dating back to December 2020.

On December 26, 2020, a 17-year-old girl went missing while returning home from the gift shop where she was employed. The victim’s sister filed a complaint with the Haimayatnagar police station based on which an investigation was launched.

Also Read
Hyderabad: 4 held for changing fingerprints to enter Kuwait illegally

The police traced the victim and on the basis of her statement, sections under POCSO ACT 2012 were added.

MS Education Academy

The accused, Namala Babu was also tried under section 18(1)(E) of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015. He was also charged under sections 354 (B) (Assault or use of criminal force against woman) and 363 (Kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button