Hyderabad: Man tricked of Rs 40 lakh in cryptocurrency fraud

A few weeks ago, the victim got in contact with one person on Facebook.

Published: 19th August 2022 12:43 pm IST

Hyderabad: A man was scammed for Rs 40 Lakh under the guise of investing in cryptocurrency by swindlers. The victim resides in old Bhoiguda in Secunderabad and works at a restaurant.

A few weeks ago, he got in contact with one person on Facebook. The accused, claiming to be a businessman dealing in cryptocurrency in Hong Kong, persuaded the victim to invest in the trade.

According to Cybercrime officials quoted by Telangana Today, the fraudster made the man invest around Rs 40 lakh in a cryptocurrency online business app. Later on, under the pretext of making systematic investments to get good profits, the fraudster collected the password and login id of the victim and duped him.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and are investigating.

