Hyderabad: Man washed away into Saroornagar tank, body recovered after 20 hrs

By Sameer Published: 22nd September 2020 9:06 am IST
Hyderabad: A man who was washed away from the road in floodwater on Sunday was found dead in Saroornagar tank in Hyderabad. The body of the deceased was recovered after 20 hours.

Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda said, “Due to the heavy rains, a mishap had taken place in the Tapovan colony of Saroornagar. A resident of Almasguda named Naveen Kumar had gone to Saroornagar for work. Naveen got washed away due to waterlogging because of heavy rainwater from the surrounding area into the Saroornagar tank.

“As soon as he was washed way, the state disaster response force was called in and later the NDRF too was called in for additional support,” said Bhagwat.

He further said, “Rescue teams had been searching for him since morning and, the body of Naveen Kumar has been retrieved.”

“We will also try to provide ex gratia to the deceased family,” he said.
“This falls under civic issue and the locals have been telling us that lately there had been a lot of encroachment in the area. We will bring this to the notice of the concerned authorities and will do the needful. We will also be taking all the security measures in the area,” he added.

Source: ANI
