Hyderabad: MANUU announces last date for distance education

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad-based prestigious Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Sunday announced November 25 to be the last date of admission in Distance Education. The University is offering admissions into various Undergraduate and Post Graduate distance programmes including B.Ed.

The e-prospectus and online application forms are available at “ADMISSIONS” on the Directorate’s website manuu.edu.in/dde. The form is to be submitted online with Registration Fee of Rs. 1000/- for B.Ed (DM) and Rs. 300/- for other programmes.

MANNU is offering admissions in M.A. (Urdu, English, History, Hindi, Islamic Studies & Arabic), B.Ed., B.A., B.Com., B.Sc. (Life Sciences – BZC and Physical Sciences – MPC), Diploma courses (Teach English and Journalism & Mass Communication) and Certificate courses (Proficiency in Urdu through English & Functional English for Urdu Speakers) for July session 2020-21.

For further details, the applicants can either contact Student Support Services Unit (SSSU) Helpline Nos. 040-23008463, 23120600 (Extn. 2207) or visit university website or can contact or visit any of the MANUU Regional Centres/Sub-Regional Centres located at Hyderabad, New Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Patna, Darbhanga, Bhopal, Ranchi, Amaravathi, Srinagar, Jammu, Nuh (Mewat) and Lucknow.