Hyderabad: MANUU announces schedule for distance learning exams

Hyderabad: The Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) today announced the schedule for its distance mode exams for undergraduate, post-graduate, diploma, and certificate courses. The exams will be held at all of its exam centres from August 4-25.

The announcement from MANUU comes after after several students expressed anger and even took up online campaigns to pressure the varsity administration to conduct the exams, which have been pending from a long time. The timetable is available on the MANUU websites https://t.co/mRwLeWmnrJ http://manuu.edu.in/dde.

Earlier, siasat.com spoke to students and the administration of MANUU on the issue, and the former complained of a lack of concern by the university. The administration however said that it was trying its best to commence the distance mode exams, but it could not do so due to multiple factors.

According to the notification released by Mr. Mirza Farhatullah Baig, controller of examinations, the following batches may appear for tests: certificate and diploma programs up to 2020 batch (regular and backlog), undergraduate programs excluding the Arabic paper of the second year up to the batch of 2018 (regular and backlog) and post-graduate programs excluding MA Arabic up to the 2020 batch (regular and backlog).

However, the timetable for undergraduate 2nd year (2018 batch) and first semester programs (2019 batch backlog and 2020 regular batch) has not been released, and the university said that it will be released shortly.

Abdul Qavi Adil, president of Student Islamic Organization (SIO), MANUU unit, who led the relentless campaigns for the exams to be conducted, said, “We welcome this decision of MANUU administration to conduct the distance mode exams.”