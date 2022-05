Hyderabad: MANUU invites applications for PhD in Deccan Studies

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is offering online admissions for normal-mode courses, both through entrance exams and based on merit, for the academic year 2022-2023.

For the first time this academic year, a PhD degree in Deccan Studies will be offered via an entrance exam. MANUU’s H.K. Sherwani Centre for Deccan Studies in Hyderabad offers a PhD in Deccan Studies. History, Archaeology, Culture Studies, Area Studies/Regional Studies, Deccani Language, Literature, and Culture are among the specialisations available for admission.

This year onwards, MANUU has added an MA in Legal Studies programme as well as additional certificate courses in Pashto, French, and Russian.

The deadline for applying online for entrance-based programmes such as M.Tech (Computer Science), MCA, MBA, M.Ed, B.Ed, D.El.Ed, Polytechnic Diplomas, and all PhD degrees are June 1, 2022.

Arabic, Urdu, English, Hindi, Persian, Translation Studies; Women Studies, Public Administration, Political Science, Social Work, Islamic Studies, History, Economics, Sociology, Education; Journalism & Mass Communication; Management, Commerce, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, and Computer Science are among the other PhD programmes available at MANUU.

Civil Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Information Technology Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, and Automobile and Apparel Technologies are among MANUU’s polytechnic diplomas.

Meanwhile, the deadline for merit-based course admissions is August 30, 2022. Post Graduate Programmes in Urdu, English, Hindi, Arabic, Translation Studies, Persian; Women Studies, Public Administration, Political Science, Social Work, Islamic Studies, History, Economics, Sociology, Legal Studies; Journalism And Mass Communication; M.Com; and M.Sc. are among the courses offered under the merit-based category (Mathematics) at MANUU.

Apart from Certificate Courses in Urdu, Pashto, French, and Russian, part-time diploma programmes are provided in Urdu, Hindi, Arabic, Persian, Islamic Studies, and Ghazal Appreciation (Tahseen-e-Ghazal).

Visit the university’s website for additional information about online applications and e-prospectuses. For any explanations, please email admissionsregular@manuu.edu.in, and for general questions, call 6207728673, 9866802414, 6302738370, or 9849847434.