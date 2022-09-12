Hyderabad: MANUU, TMRIES conduct 12-day teachers’ training programme

According to the Secretary of Telangana Minorities Residential Education Institution Society (TMREIS), B.Shafiullah statement the training program was attended by over 600 teachers.

Hyderabad: The Centre for Professional Development of Urdu Medium Teachers (CPDUMT), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) in collaboration with the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) conducted a 12-day training programme for Urdu teachers.

According to the Secretary of Telangana Minorities Residential Education Institution Society (TMREIS), B.Shafiullah statement the training program was attended by over 600 teachers including PGs, TGTs and JLs.

In the programme, the significance of continuing professional development for teachers and exploring the techniques of developing listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills were explained. In the session, four batches were formed, and each batch concluded with 50 teachers who were trained every day in five sessions.

During the session teachers also received a brief exposure to various innovative pedagogies and techniques.

Shafiullah, also said, “The concept of establishing 204 Minorities Residential Schools in the state in a very short span of time and how the Government is providing quality education to the poorest of the poor with high-class hostel facilities to the students of the minority community,” the press released read.

