Hyderabad: Many people face difficulties due to OTP authentication rule for ration

By Neha|   Updated: 4th February 2021 11:47 pm IST
Aadhaar

Hyderabad: Many people in Hyderabad are rushing to Aadhaar enrollment centers after the government made OTP authentication mandatory to avail ration from Fair Price Shops (FPS).

The process of biometric verification has been abolished from February 1.

According to a report in Hans India, Mohammed Zaheeruddin who runs an FPS at Hassannagar, Rajendranagar said that the new authentication method is very difficult. He also said that many people are neither able to get OTP numbers on their registered mobile number nor clear the IRIS process.

It is also reported that there are 16,991 FPS in the entire Telangana State.

It may be mentioned that last month, the government had issued a circular making OTP or IRIS based authentication mandatory.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Neha|   Updated: 4th February 2021 11:47 pm IST
Back to top button