Hyderabad: Many people face difficulties due to OTP authentication rule for ration

Hyderabad: Many people in Hyderabad are rushing to Aadhaar enrollment centers after the government made OTP authentication mandatory to avail ration from Fair Price Shops (FPS).

The process of biometric verification has been abolished from February 1.

According to a report in Hans India, Mohammed Zaheeruddin who runs an FPS at Hassannagar, Rajendranagar said that the new authentication method is very difficult. He also said that many people are neither able to get OTP numbers on their registered mobile number nor clear the IRIS process.

It is also reported that there are 16,991 FPS in the entire Telangana State.

It may be mentioned that last month, the government had issued a circular making OTP or IRIS based authentication mandatory.