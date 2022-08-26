Hyderabad marathon’s 11th edition to have 16,000 runners

Hyderabad: At the winners’ medal unveiling ceremony held on Thursday in Hyderabad, the organizers of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon announced that the eleventh edition will feature more than 16,000 racers.

This year, the prize pool for the competition will grow by Rs 24 lakh. While Rs 22 lakh will be offered as prize money for the Elite Runners category, the age group divisions will award Rs 2 lakh to non-elite runners.

Also Read Watch: Peace returns to Hyderabad after police arrests Raja Singh

Race Director, Prashanth Morparia said, “To see over 16,000 registers for the run is a positive sign. We are conducting the event after a gap of two years, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Runners from over 40 cities and around 100 elite runners will be competing in the event scheduled to be held on August 28. We also have increased the prize money this year. With over 2,000 volunteers, medical centers, and music bands, we want to make this event a marathon fest rather than just a sporting event.”

Given the hostile political climate in the city, the organizers also disclosed that police personnel will be used to secure the marathon route.