Hyderabad: Marriage, banquet halls flooded with advance bookings

Hyderabad: Many marriage and banquet halls across Hyderabad are seeing a spike in requests for advance booking for December.

The demand for marriage and banquet halls has increased as many weddings were postponed to December due to ‘moodham’ which is considered inauspicious in Vedic astrology.

Apart from it, only five days in this December i.e., 2, 7, 8, 9 and 14 are considered auspicious. Due to limited auspicious days, people are rushing to book the function halls in advance.

As per the belief, the next auspicious day is in February. This is another reason which is pushing the demand for marriage and banquet halls in Hyderabad.

Over one wedding per day in marriage, banquet halls in Hyderabad

Due to the rise in demand, marriage and banquet halls in the city are likely to see more than one wedding per day.

Hyderabad is likely to see more than 1.5 lakh weddings in December. Out of them, thousands are going to be fat weddings.

In the last few years, people were avoiding fat weddings due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in India. As the number of COVID cases is under control, many are planning fat weddings.

Hyderabad to see fat weddings

As per wedding planners, the city is gearing up for fat weddings in December as thousands of marriages are scheduled in the month.

November and December are considered the season of marriages due to various factors including weather, holidays, and auspicious dates.

Prior to these two months is a monsoon season and people wait for its end. Usually, NRIs take long holidays during the last two months of the year. Another important factor for the rise in marriages in these months is auspicious dates.

In fat weddings, people are spending more on photography and make-up. However, they are cutting the budget for food and decor.

In Hyderabad, the average wedding cost of a fat wedding is between Rs. 25 lakh and 30 lakh.