Hyderabad: Masab Tank, Mehdipatnam witness huge traffic jams due to oil spill

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s busy areas of Masab Tank and Mehdipatnam have been hit by a significant traffic disruption on Wednesday morning due to an unfortunate oil spill near the NMDC flyover. The incident has led to huge traffic jams, prompting authorities to take immediate action.

Traffic police, GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation), and DRF (Disaster Response Force) personnel have been deployed to manage the situation effectively.

Traffic jams

Speaking to Siasat.com, Asif Nagar Traffic Police SHO said that the chaos unfolded when four engine oil containers fell onto the road from a vehicle. It has led to considerable spillage near the NMDC flyover.

Engine oil containers fell onto the road [Photo: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq]

The incident triggered a chain reaction of traffic congestion throughout the surrounding areas.

The aftermath of the oil spill has proven to be highly disruptive, with numerous commuters finding themselves trapped in prolonged traffic jams. The snarls have adversely affected the flow of vehicles in Masab Tank, Mehdipatnam, and other adjoining regions. The resulting delays have impacted the daily routines of countless individuals, leading to frustrations and inconveniences.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, authorities have promptly taken steps to alleviate the traffic congestion and bring normalcy back to the affected areas.

In response to the oil spill incident, traffic police, GHMC, and DRF personnel have coordinated their efforts to address the ensuing traffic chaos effectively. One of the immediate steps taken includes the deployment of workers who dumped mud on the affected road section to prevent further oil spread.

Workers dump mud on the affected road section

Workers dump mud on the affected road section

Given the severity of the traffic congestion in Masab Tank and Mehdipatnam, commuters planning to travel to these areas are advised to consider alternative routes to avoid being caught in the ongoing chaos. While the authorities are working diligently to restore normalcy, traffic issues are expected to persist for some time.