Hyderabad: Masjid Imam challenges police detention order in HC

Hyderabad: Challening the police detention order an Imam of a Masjid has approached the Telangana High court and sought directions not to prevent him from leading and performing the Eid prayers in the Uppal stadium playground.

Syed Omer Shafi a resident of Prashanth Nagar ,Uppal had filed a writ petition at High court and alleged that on April 8, the Uppal police has detained under CrPc section 107 (likely to commit a breach of the peace or disturb the public tranquility or to do any wrongful act) and the police action is illegal , void , ultra virus and unconstitutional.

Syed Omer Shafi in his petition stated that for performing Eid-ul-Fitr prayers on May 3 from 10 am to 1 pm, he had got the reservation of the playground Uppal stadium and paid the requisite amount of Rs 4000/- towards reservation charges.

He informed court that he had applied for the Police Bandobast and submitted the applications with the police commissioner Rachakonda, Assistant Commissioner of Police Malkajgiri and Station House Officer Uppal police station but instead of providing police bandobast he was detained and bonded before the Tehsildar cum Executive Magistrate, Uppal Mandal, Medchal District.

As per regulations of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation the allotment of play ground for the functions of shall be first come first serve as such he is entitled for Eid prayers.

Due to norms of the Covid-19 in the year 2020 and 2021 there was no performance of Eid-ul-Fitr prayers and Bakrid prayers in play ground at uppal stadium and he has been uninterruptedly booked play ground uppal stadium from 2010 to 2015 and performed special Eid prayers.

Preventing him from leading and performing the Eid prayers in the playground uppal stadium on May 3, is illegal and unconstitutional and consequently set aside the police proceedings.