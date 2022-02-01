Hyderabad: Massive fire breaks out at Nizampet multi-speciality hospital

Hyderabad: A severe fire broke out at Sri Sri Holistic Hospital on KPHB Nizampet road on Monday night, however, no casualties were reported.

According to reports, heavy smoke engulfed the first floor of the hospital, causing suffocation to people present on the spot. Following the fire department’s report, four fire engines and fire tenders rushed to the hospital to assist in the rescue effort.

30 patients who were receiving treatment in the hospital at the time of the incident, were moved to other hospitals, as a precautionary measure. An electrical short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire accident.

“A major #fire broke out in the Sri Sri Holistic #Hospitals at #Nizampet in #Hyderabad late on Monday night. A #shortcircuit is suspected reason behind the fire, in the ground floor and it soon spread to other floors,” tweeted a user who captured the massive fire at the hospital.

Sri Sri Holistic is a leading multi-specialty hospital in Hyderabad that provides medical services in Cardiology, Orthopedics, Urology, Neurology, Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Internal Medicine.