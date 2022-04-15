Hyderabad: Massive fire breaks out at plastic factory

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at a polymers factory at Kattedan industrial area of city outskirts. On Friday night the fire engulfed the Prem polymers plastic factory near Murali Hotel creating a panic in the industrial area.

On witnessing smoke billowing from the factory, the local public alerted the Mailardevpally police in Cyberabad and the fire tenders were pressed into service.

Fire breaks out at a plastic factory #Katedan insustrial area @psmailrdply_cyb rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/SOd8Ogz0jh — S.M. Bilal (@Bilaljourno) April 15, 2022

The fire fighters had a tough time extinguishing the fire since the intensity of the fire was more due to plastic items being engulfed. Four tenders from various fire stations were rushed to the spot and efforts are on to control the flames.

According to the preliminary findings, the factory reportedly did not have any fire safety equipment to control the fire. The reason behind the fire accident is being investigated by the Mailardevpally police.

Due to fire fighting operations the flow of traffic in the area was affected.