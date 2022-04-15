Hyderabad: Massive fire breaks out at plastic factory

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Updated: 15th April 2022 11:11 pm IST
Fire fighters trying to extinguish fire at a plastic factory in Katedan industrial area

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at a polymers factory at Kattedan industrial area of city outskirts. On Friday night the fire engulfed the Prem polymers plastic factory near Murali Hotel creating a panic in the industrial area.

On witnessing smoke billowing from the factory, the local public alerted the Mailardevpally police in Cyberabad and the fire tenders were pressed into service.

The fire fighters had a tough time extinguishing the fire since the intensity of the fire was more due to plastic items being engulfed. Four tenders from various fire stations were rushed to the spot and efforts are on to control the flames.

MS Education Academy

According to the preliminary findings, the factory reportedly did not have any fire safety equipment to control the fire. The reason behind the fire accident is being investigated by the Mailardevpally police.

Due to fire fighting operations the flow of traffic in the area was affected.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button