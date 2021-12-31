Hyderabad: Massive fire burns down 40 huts along Musi, Chaderghat

Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 31st December 2021 8:09 pm IST
The massive fire that burned down 40 huts along the Musi river, in Chaderghat.

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out at Chaderghat, on the banks of the Musi River on Friday, burning down at least 40 huts, although no casualties were reported.

The huts, along the Musi river, near Saibaba temple, under the limits of the Afzalgunj police station, completely burned down after the fire intensified with the explosion of two gas cylinders.

Although no casualties were reported, locals lost valuables like cash and furniture in the fire. Locals informed the police who alerted the fire department. Six firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

The residents of the huts, who lost their belongings, and homes to the fire have appealed to the state government to provide compensations. The Afzalgunj police have registered a case and an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire.

