Hyderabad: MA&UD Dept issues fresh guidelines for lockdown 4

Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines Hyderabad Latest Updates: The Municipal Administration & Urban Development Department (MA&UD) of Telangana on Tuesday morning issued a fresh guidelines for lockdown 4.0 in Telangana. As the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao informed during his press meet on Monday that the civic body would decide which shops to be open in Hyderabad.

After the Central government on Sunday released the guidelines for the fourth phase of lockdown guidelines in India, Telangana Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao yesterday gave green signal to open all businesses except in containment zones.

Government of Telangana issued GO of new restrictions for lockdown 4 in the state and MA&UD Department – COVID-19 – Permissible activities during the Lockdown period, Clarification issued. Referring to the press conference of the Chief Minister following the Cabinet Meeting on Monday.

The Principal Secretary of MA&UD, Arvind Kumar stated in the letter issued by the MA&UD Department of Telangana, Its been decided in today’s cabinet that Shops will be permitted to open with effect from tomorrow on odd-even pattern on corresponding alternate days i.e. odd numbered shops will open on odd days ( with Monday as day 1, Tuesday as day 2 and so on) and even numbered shops will open on even numbered days of the week.

This however isn’t applicable to Malls, Restaurants, pubs, bars, cinema halls which will continue to be closed. Take-aways from the restaurants is however permitted. Further, shops in containment zones will continue to be closed as was the case till now.

The MA&UD Department directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities to depute all relevant staff such as Bill collectors, revenue staff of GHMC, town planning and AMOH staff and ensure that

alternate shop opening is adhered from Tuesday strictly and without giving any scope for any ambiguity.

The issue regarding opening of alternate

shops can easily be worked out in due consultation wherever there’s any confusion with the shop numbering. One can start with the corner most shop (or the first shop in the street as no. 1 and so on).

The department asked GHMC to assign DC as incharge of his/her circle and let each ZC personally monitor to ensure that this is sorted out by 10 am tomorrow and shops adhere to this arrangement

without any glitches.

Other instructions issued by HM&FW Dept from time to time shall be followed. The precautions prescribed in the circular are reiterated as below:

Compulsory wearing of Masks for both those working in the shop and for all customers.

A policy of “No mask – No goods / No service” must be followed. Any violation will be penalized with fine of Rs. 1000/-

Foot Markings for Social / Physical Distancing with 4 feet.

Provision of Hand sanitizer facility at all the Entry and Exits

Color indication in Red for common touch points like elevator buttons, door handles etc

Wherever possible, provision of automatic doors.

MA&UD directed GHMC to ensure compliance by making immediate necessary arrangements and close monitoring with all DCs & ZCs.

Department asked GHMC to instruct the field staff that in case of any problem or dispute between the two adjacent shops or cluster of shops regarding opening on a particular day, the administration will close down all the shops till the lockdown period.

mohammedhussain.reporter@gmail.com

