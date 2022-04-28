Hyderabad: Maximum temperature may touch 45 degrees Celsius today

Hyderabad: The maximum temperature in Hyderabad is likely to touch 45 degrees Celsius on Thursday as the city is witnessing heatwave condition.

As per the prediction by India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in the city is likely to be in the range of 41-45 degree Celsius.

Temperature in Hyderabad crossed 40 degrees Celsius

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature in Hyderabad has crossed 40 degrees Celsius. The temperature in Adilabad and Jagtial districts breached the 45-degree mark.

In Telangana, the highest temperature i.e., 45.7 degree Celsius was recorded in Jainad in Adilabad District.

Nagarkurnool’s Kalwakurthy recorded the highest rainfall of 10.2 mm whereas, the lowest temperature of 21.5 degrees Celcius was recorded at Marpally in Vikarabad district.

Maximum temperatures set to rise in NW India

Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures in North West India is set to rise during the next three days.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said: “Heat wave conditions would continue over Vidarbha, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh during next five days, over Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, interior Gangetic West Bengal and interior Odisha till April 30, over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi till May 1, Bihar till April 29, over Chhattisgarh during April 28-30, and northern parts of Gujarat on April 28.”

Some parts of Gangetic West Bengal and isolated pockets over Bihar, western Rajasthan, Odisha, Vidarbha and Saurashtra Kutch witnessed heatwave conditions on Wednesday.

As per IMD data, these states recorded maximum temperatures between 43 degrees Celsius and 45.6 degrees Celsius.