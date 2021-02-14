Hyderabad may be turned into UT by govt: Asaduddin Owaisi

New Delhi: During the discussion on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill on Saturday, All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi said, “It is just the beginning, in future, the government may convert other cities such as Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and so on into a Union Territory (UT)”.

He further alleged that Central government abrogated Article 370 unconstitutionally.

Full statehood to JK will be granted at appropriate time: Shah

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Central Govt will grant full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir at an appropriate time.

On February 4, the bill was introduced by the Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy in Rajya Sabha to replace Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.

The bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Monday. On Saturday, the Lok Sabha also passed the bill.

The aim of the bill

The new bill is aimed to merge the Jammu and Kashmir cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers with that of the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territory (AGMUT).

On Saturday, the first phase of the Union Budget 2021 session in the lower house concluded. The house will reconvene on March 8, 2021, after recess.