Hyderabad: Mayor, family quarantined as driver tested corona +ve

Hyderabad: After the driver of Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan tested COVID positive, he and his family have been advised home quarantine.

Driver’s report was declared positive on Thursday evening. As reported by the Hindu, he is the second person in Mayor’s peshi and third person from GHMC head office to test positive during the last four days.

The driver being infected with COVID-19 came to light after mass COVID-19 testing drive was conducted exclusively for employees in Mayor’s peshi following report of the first positive case in GHMC head office in the Solid Waste Management (SWM) wing.

On Wednesday, an office subordinate from Mayor’s peshi was declared positive.

The driver who contracted COVID-19 is said to have accompanied the Mayor on all his city tours, including his latest one on Thursday morning to Eash Anandbagh and Nagole.

Mr. Ram Mohan who recently tested negative for the infection is likely to undergo fresh COVID-19 tests following the latest positive from his peshi.

Panic prevails in all sections in GHMC in view of rising number of COVID-19 positives in the department.

