Hyderabad: Mayor inaugurates 5 mobile toilets made from unused RTC buses

Hyderabad: With the intent to provide hygienic toilets, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) mayor G Vijaya Laxmi on Tuesday inaugurated five mobile toilets allotted to the Khairatabad zone.
Unused city RTC buses have been converted into these swanky mobile toilets. There is an exclusive unit for transgenders, two units for women, and one unit for men with additional facilities including a breastfeeding room, a diaper changing station, a small canteen for selling snacks, serving water, etc.
These ‘toilets on wheels’ run on solar energy and panels are installed on the top of the vehicles.
These washrooms do not require an exclusive sewage system attached to them as the bio-toilets decompose the waste which is later drained into a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP).
“The person maintaining the pantry will bear the maintenance cost of the washroom. The civic body will not spend any amount towards these washrooms,” Telangana Today quoted a GHMC official.