Hyderabad: Mayor launches 3 course meal scheme for govt hospitals

Hyderabad: City mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Thursday inaugurated the three-course meal program at the Koti Maternity Hospital, MNJ (Mehdi Nawab Zhang) Institute of Oncology Regional Cancer Center. She said that special efforts were being made to provide better services in government hospitals.

Speaking on the occasion of International Nursing Day at MNJ Cancer hospital, the mayor added that all the patients would be provided with three meals of good, nutritional food by spending Rs 5 lakh in each hospital. The three-day meal scheme at 18 government hospitals in the city is being implemented by spending about Rs 39 crore.

In the hospitals, breakfast will be served from 8 am to 9:30 am, lunch from 12 noon to 2 pm, and dinner from 6 pm to 8.30 pm.

The mayor said that the largest hospitals, Gandhi, Osmania and NIMS hospitals serve an average of 600 people a day, while other hospitals provide an average of 300 meals for three meals a day.

She said that Telangana health minister T Harish Rao is working to set up facilities in government hospitals as well as facilities in private hospitals.

Vijayalakshmi also spoke about better medical services being provided free of cost in government hospitals than in private hospitals. “Chief minister KCR has made better medical care and treatment available to the poor no matter how much it costs. People from all over the state as well as those from other states are coming for treatment at leading hospitals in Hyderabad,” she said.

She also expressed her gratitude on the occasion to the doctors and nursing staff who served the people regardless of their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.