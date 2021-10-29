Hyderabad Mayor, ministers fined for erecting TRS plenary hoardings

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday imposed fines against several TRS leaders including Hyderabad Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, Telangana ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav for erecting hoardings on the occasion of the TRS plenary.

For the party plenary, TRS had turned the entire city “pink” by putting up the party flags, banners, posters, flexes, and huge cutouts of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and other party leaders on several major roads and traffic intersections.

Reacting to the illegal hoardings, several netizens had started criticizing GHMC for not taking any action. Many of them posted old video clips from the speeches made by K.T. Rama Rao against the defacement of public property.

Acting on the complaints, the Central Enforcement Cell of GHMC’s Directorate Of Enforcement Vigilance & Disaster Management (EV&DM) on October 28 imposed fines ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 2 lakh on many TRS leaders.

The party plenary which was attended by 6000 delegates was held on October 25. On the occasion, KCR was unanimously re-elected as the President of TRS.

After getting elected as the party president, KCR has highlighted the achievements of the party during the last 20 years and the schemes taken up by the TRS government during the last seven years.