Hyderabad Mayor seeks public support for the lock down

Hyderabad: GHMC mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Sunday urged the people of state capital to extend their complete cooperation to the ongoing lock down in the city. He made this plea after inspecting several areas in Khairatabad area .

During his inspection he observed the ongoing sanitation works in the area. Speaking on the occasion he said that they launched mobile market service for the convenience of the residents of the city.

He also said that they were providing the free food and accommodation facilities to all the poor and the needy. He also said that they were taking more steps to ensure the health of the sanitation workers. He also said that they had kept a watch on all the people who have returned from the foreign countries to the city.

