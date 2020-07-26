Hyderabad Mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Hyderabad: GHMC Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan has been tested positive for COVID-19. Although he had no corona symptoms, recent tests revealed that he was infected with the corona. However, Rammohan’s family members were tested negative for the virus.

Mayor Bontu Rammohan will stay in the home quarantine and will receive treatment at his residence only.

There has been a rampant increase in the corona cases in and around GHMC and the virus is spreading fast in other districts of Telangana.

In the recent times the mayor’s car driver was tested positive corona positive. At that time he underwent corona tests and got a negative result.