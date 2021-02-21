Hyderabad Mayor visits Bhagyalaxmi temple at Charminar

Hyderabad: The newly elected Mayor of GHMC G Vijaylaxmi on Sunday visited the Bhagyalaxmi temple near historic Charminar. She offered pooja to the diety and sought blessings from the temple priest.

Mayor and Deputy Mayor are likely to assume office on February 22, Monday. A day before joining the office newly elected Mayor has made a surprise visit to the temple.

Since GHMC polls 2020, the Bhagyalaxmi temple has become a centre of attraction and has been witnessing political activity. During the poll campaign Union Home Minister Amit Shah too visited the temple.