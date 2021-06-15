Hyderabad mayor visits Old City

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi visited various localities of Old City for the first time since her tenure began. The mayor inspected several development works and instructed the concerned officials to expedite the works.

She was accompanied by MLAs, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Commissioner (GHMC) Charminar Zonal Commissioner and other officers.

The mayor inspected the municipal works undertaken in areas of Talabkatta, Santoshnagar and Rajendernagar. She also inspected the construction work of Owaisi Hospital Flyover and Falaknuma Bridge and expressed her satisfaction with the progress of the works.

Apart from it, the Mayor inspected the Mir Alam tank in Bahadurpura along with the Corporator Mohammed Mubeen. She expressed displeasure over the uncleanliness of the Mir Alam lake and instructed the officials to clean the lake.

She was also dissatisfied with slow progress in the Kanchanbagh flyover construction work and instructed the officials to complete the assigned municipal works in the allotted time.

She directed the Zonal Commissioner South Zone to clean the drainage pipelines before the monsoon gets active and submit a report on the progress of the municipal works.

On visiting the localities, the Mayor received complaints from the residents about the various issues.