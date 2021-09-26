Hyderabad: Measures to improve city’s polluted air

Hyderabad: The air quality across Hyderabad has been deteriorating dangerously. But there is no record of the actual pollution in city’s areas.

It is difficult to find out which areas of the city are suffering most from air pollution.

After a report by a world organization, the city Pollution Control Board swung into action. The board has decided to set up 8 new monitoring stations across Greater Hyderabad.

The work on the monitoring stations are likely to be commenced from the first week of next month and they will be completed within a month’s time to begin their operations.

The Green Peace of India has published a report in 2020 stating that 11000 people died due to air pollution.

Apart from Hyderabad city, other cities of the states are also facing air pollution.

In view of this scenario, the Pollution Control Board has decided to set up real time air quality monitoring (online) stations and approved 8 new stations.

The cost of each station will be Rs 1 crore. Through these stations the pollution level of the city areas will be announced online to inform the public.

The IIT Kandi, Hyderabad will extended its help in setting up real time air quality monitoring stations.

Currently, Hyderabad city has 6 air quality monitoring stations.

The 8 new air quality monitoring stations shall be set up in IIT Kandi, Khairatabad, RTA office Malakpet, Nacharam, Mallapur, ECIL junction, Kompally, Nursinghi and Patancheru.