Hyderabad: Meat shops to remain closed on January 30

Hyderabad: Meat shops and slaughter houses in the city would remain closed on January 30 on the account of the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

GHMC Commissioner, D.S Lokesh Kumar has asked three police commissionerates under GHMC to instruct the officers concerned to extend necessary co-operation to the municipal staff in carrying out the orders.

As per the notification, GHMC slaughter houses, Modern Abattoir at Chengicherla (cattle and sheep section) and the retail meat and beef shops within the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will all remain closed.