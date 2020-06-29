Hyderabad: Medical shops to be shut by 7 p.m.

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Medical Shops Association has decided to shut down medical shops by 7:00 p.m. till July 15.

Amid rising cases of coronavirus in Greater Hyderabad limits, several medical shop owners and workers have contracted coronavirus. Medical shops association convened an emergency meeting to review the situation on Sunday. In the meeting, it was decided to close down the shops by 7:00 p.m. till July 15 as precautionary measure.

Association sources told that heavy crowd was witnessed to get the medicines on medical shops during the past one week. As preventive measures are not being followed, some medical shop owners and workers were also infected with the virus. In the light of this situation the association decided to shut the shops by 7 pm.

Source: Siasat news