Hyderabad: Mega job mela to be held on April 7

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Telangana deputy speaker T Padmarao Goud’s birthday, a mega job mela will be organised on April 7. More than 25 companies will take part in offering around 2,000 job placements.

Goud took to Twitter to announce the job mela which will be held at Seethaphalmandi multipurpose hall.

“Over 25 organisations are likely to participate in this Job Mela being organised by SETWIN in association with various Agencies, where more than 2 thousand unemployed youth will be provided placements in various private companies/offices with an attractive remuneration commemorating their qualifications/eligibility,” said Goud in the tweet.

Candidates can spot registration at the facility on April 7 from 10 am to 1 pm. For more details, contact: 9985122244.