Hyderabad: Mega job mela to take place in Tolichowki on Dec 9

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 8th December 2021 7:41 pm IST
Hyderabad: Mega job mela on December 9
Representative Image

Hyderabad: R R Charitable trust is organizing a free job fair on December 9 from 9 am to 2 pm at Golden Palace Function Hall, Tolichowki.

In the job drive, twenty plus companies are going to conduct interviews. Both freshers and experienced people can apply. Candidates who have cleared SSC, Intermediate and graduated in any field will have the opportunity for suitable jobs as per their education qualification.

Speaking with Siasat.com, event organizer Mannan Khan said this job Mela is being organised with the aim of providing employment to unemployed and experienced youth in corporate companies. Candidates should keep two sets of their credentials, bio data and photos with them and should maintain social distancing norms.

MS Education Academy

For further information, the candidates may contact the given number.

Enquiry contact

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button