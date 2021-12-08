Hyderabad: Mega job mela to take place in Tolichowki on Dec 9

Hyderabad: R R Charitable trust is organizing a free job fair on December 9 from 9 am to 2 pm at Golden Palace Function Hall, Tolichowki.

In the job drive, twenty plus companies are going to conduct interviews. Both freshers and experienced people can apply. Candidates who have cleared SSC, Intermediate and graduated in any field will have the opportunity for suitable jobs as per their education qualification.

Speaking with Siasat.com, event organizer Mannan Khan said this job Mela is being organised with the aim of providing employment to unemployed and experienced youth in corporate companies. Candidates should keep two sets of their credentials, bio data and photos with them and should maintain social distancing norms.

For further information, the candidates may contact the given number.