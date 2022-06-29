Hyderabad: Memorial lecture on horticulture development held at PJTSAU

Hyderabad: The Agri-Horticultural Society, Hyderabad and Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) jointly organised the second memorial lecture of renowned horticulturist, Dr L Venkata Ratnam, on Wednesday in the university auditorium at Rajendranagar.

Dr HP Singh, Former DDG of ICAR New Delhi delivered the 2nd memorial lecture on “Climate Resilient and Sustainable Development of Horticulture – Challenges and Opportunities with special focus on Telangana State”.

While delivering the lecture Dr HP Singh said, “There is a need to adapt the climate-resilient and sustainable technologies to meet the future challenges in the horticulture sector.” The value chain management is also very much essential and needs to produce from fewer resources to more production to meet the growing population, he added.

Dr HP Singh has stated that Telangana has the great potential for expansion of horticultural crop area, which has the suitable atmosphere for horticultural crops, he added.

L Venkat Ramireddy, the commissioner of horticulture, said that there is a lot of scope and opportunities for the growing of vegetables and oil farms in Telangana. He urged students to utilise the growing opportunities in the sector.

Reddy said that the government has plans to encourage the farmers to go for oil farm cultivation in a big way and Telangana is very much suitable for cultivation of oil farms.