Hyderabad: Mercury in city likely to dip again says IMD

Hyderabad: After a few chilly nights, the temperature in Hyderabad city has gradually returned to normal. The reprieve, however, might be fleeting, as authorities with the India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H) predict that nighttime temperatures would drop again by the end of December.

On December 25, the night temperature in most parts of the city was above 15 degrees Celsius, with the city’s average low temperature of 15.3 degrees Celsius recorded in the wee hours of Saturday. The University of Hyderabad in Rajendranagar, on the other hand, had the lowest minimum temperature of 12.7 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, no rainfall was recorded in Telangana state, and no rainfall is predicted for the next three days at least, according to Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS).

Minimum temperatures in the state are expected to be in the range of 15 degrees Celsius to 17 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperatures to be in the range of 28 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees Celsius.

Whereas on December 22, the night temperature in various parts of the city ranged between 11 to 15 degrees Celsius, according to IMD-H. The weather department back then issued a one-day yellow alert for the city and a few other regions after observing the situation.