Hyderabad: Metro employees call for strike demanding hike, services take hit

The HMR management in a statement condemned the strike and called the protest 'highly against the public interest'.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 3rd January 2023 12:46 pm IST
Metro rails to run till 2 am on new year's eve
Representative Image (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Contract employees of the Hyderabad Metro rail reportedly called for a strike demanding a hike in their salary leading to impact on the smooth functioning of the public transport system.

Several media reports said that concerned over the increase in salaries for 5 years, the employees working on the Red line route called for a strike and abstained from duties.

The HMR management in a statement condemned the strike and called the protest ‘highly against the public interest’.

Also Read
Hyderabad Metro Rail wins national award for its coffee table book

“Few ticketing staff under a contracting agency have connived and abstained from work today to disrupt train operations, causing passenger inconvenience. They are also spreading rumours and misinformation out of vested interest. Their claims are false and their actions are highly against the public interest, which will call for stern action by the HMR management. The management ensures due facilities and benefits are given to staff; However, they will discuss with them to learn more. Train operations are running on time and sufficient manpower is available,” the statement read.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button