Hyderabad Metro Rail bans travel with firecrackers ahead of Diwali

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has requested that its passengers refrain from bringing firecrackers on trains ahead of Diwali. HMRL has requested that its passengers refrain from bringing firecrackers on trains ahead of Diwali, posters of which have been placed at various stations.

According to officials, carrying such objects is prohibited because it could endanger the safety and security of everyone using the metro system, including staff members and members of the general public.

Passenger traffic is anticipated to grow because of the festival that will soon take place.

Officials have stated that violators will not be permitted to ride the metro train.