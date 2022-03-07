Hyderabad: Metro rail budget allocated for old city, airport connectivity

Hyderabad: Half a decade since the inauguration of the metro rail, the state is all set to ease connectivity from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) into the city. The state on Monday allocated Rupees 377.35 crores for this purpose, as the budget for the financial year 2022-23 was announced.

A sum of rupees 2,377.35 crores has been allocated to the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, a venture of the state, to improve metro rail connectivity and service for the people of the city.

After years of deliberation, protests, and speculations the extension of the Green corridor of the metro, an extension into the old city, has been confirmed as the state has allocated rupees 500 crores for the extension of the line between MGBS to Faluknuma.

The green channel currently covers nine stations between Parade grounds and the MGBS.

“To connect the last 5.5 kilometers in the Old City with the Metro Rail Project, there were a number of obstacles. As there were heritage buildings and places of worship, the work could not be taken up. By the time these issues were resolved, the Metro Rail project was in severe loss due to the lockdown imposed because of COVID-19,” said, the state Finance Minister T Harish Rao, adding that however, the government was consulting the service provider for extension of the services to the older parts of the city.

The HMRL has also received a sum of rupees 1500 crores for other developmental activities.

Currently, the metro rail is spread across three corridors, Miyapur to LB Nagar (Red Corridor), JBS Parade Grounds) to MGBS (Green Corridor), and Nagole to Raidurgam (Blue channel).