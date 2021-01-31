Hyderabad Metro Rail: Commuters’ ire over frequent service breakdowns

Hyderabad: Frequent disruptions in Metro Rail services in Hyderabad due to technical snags and other reasons lead to commuters’ ire. An impression is fast gaining ground that the ‘so-called’ world standard metro service in the city is becoming unreliable due to its recurrent breakdowns at various stations. These breakdowns adversely affect other rail services at the whole metro corridor.

Since its inauguration, Metro Services suffered breakdown twice in 2018, the number of breakdowns increased to a record six in 2019 and its number was five in 2020. In 2021, during just a month’s time, the services stopped twice. Once it stopped between Jubilee Hills and Check post stop.

On Tuesday, the commuters again have to endure inconvenience as the rail service was disrupted at Gandhi Bhavan due again to some technical reason. At the same time, it is said that another metro train broke down at Moosarambagh. The Metro Rail Officials, however, said the metro services were running as per the schedule and the technical snags may have lasted few minutes. But the services were restored soon to run according to its schedule.

Due to lockdown, L&T Metro had suffered heavy financial losses and it had to take loans to pay salaries to its employees. As an average, around 5 lakhs passengers were commuting through the Metro services prior to Covid-19 pandemic. The number of commuters is gradually increasing after the unlock period which is being recorded at 2 lakhs per day now.

L&T financial woes are continuing due to the losses and as a result, it has delayed projects worth Rs.2000 cr. L&T officials have written letters to the Central Government to share its losses. The state government too has to take a decision in this regard.